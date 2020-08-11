India sees daily jump of over 53,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Aug 11: India on Tuesday recorded 53,601 new cases, taking the overall tally to 22,68,675. The death toll rose by 871 to 45,257.

The COVID19 tally rises to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated & 45,257 deaths, according to Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government extended the ban till August 31 on flights to Kolkata from six cities, including Delhi and Mumbai - with a high number of coronavirus cases.

Today's Coronavirus Data Highlights:

- India's Mortality rate slips below 2 per cent. Now at 1.99 per cent (global: 3.65 per cent)

- New cases (53.6k) lowest in the last 5 days

- Delhi's recovery rate again goes past 90 per cent (90.1 per cent)

- Total cases in Tamil Nadu is over 3 lakh now. Deaths cross 5,000 mark.

- Country tests per million population is over 18k now. 2.53 crore total tests.

- China out of the top 30 countries in total cases. Now ranked No. 31.