    India sees daily jump of over 53,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: India on Tuesday recorded 53,601 new cases, taking the overall tally to 22,68,675. The death toll rose by 871 to 45,257.

    The COVID19 tally rises to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated & 45,257 deaths, according to Ministry of Health.

    Meanwhile, the West Bengal government extended the ban till August 31 on flights to Kolkata from six cities, including Delhi and Mumbai - with a high number of coronavirus cases.

