India sees biggest one-day jump of 507 Covid-19 deaths, 18,653 new infections

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 02: India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths at 507 in the last 24 hours, on Wednesday with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 per cent of the fatalities. Meanwhile, 18,653 new infections were reported taking the total tally to 5,85,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

According to the health ministry dashboard, 507 Covid-19 patients died between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, 418 people had died during the same period. Of the 507 deaths, 245 are from Maharashtra, 62 from Delhi, 60 from Tamil Nadu, 25 from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from Karnataka, 19 from Gujarat, 15 from West Bengal, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, six each from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, five from Bihar, four from Haryana, two each from Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand and one each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

The infection tally has gone up to 5,85,493--up from 1,90,535 Covid-19 patients on June 1--as 3,94,958 cases were added in a just a month.

India recorded nearly 4 lakh coronavirus cases in the month of June, alone according to the government data. The country has seen over 5.85 lakh cases till June 30, this means that over 67 per cent of total cases were registered in the past 30 days.