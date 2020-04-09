  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India seeks cutting edge COVID-19 testing equipment from US

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 09: India has sought from the United States support to get cutting edge COVID-19 testing equipment.

    Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla made the request in a telephone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen E Biegun. Both sides also discussed ways of enhancing cooperation to fight the pandemic. These included going through novel therapies and prophylactics against the virus.

    India seeks cutting edge COVID-19 testing equipments from US
    India seeks support from US

    This comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conversation with US President Donald Trump. It may be recalled that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar too had a conversation with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 6.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    The Ministry of External Affairs had said that it would supply paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine to countries that are badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

    Anurag Srivastava, External Affairs ministry, spokesperson said that India will also be supplying essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter, Srivastava further added.

    India has decided that orders from other countries would be cleared only after the domestic requirements are met.

    Fake News Buster

    On March 25 the Indian government had banned the exports of hydroxychloroquine to ensure that there was adequate domestic supply. Last week, India further tightened the rules by barring exports of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made from it from special economic zones and export-oriented units.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india united states death toll infection coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X