India seeks 50 per cent reduction in Pakistan High Commission strength

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 23: In the wake of the abduction and torture of two high commission staffers, the Government of India has taken the decision to reduce the staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50%. It would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion.

This decision, which is to be implemented in seven days, was conveyed to the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires.

"The Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan was summoned today to the Ministry of External Affairs and informed that India had repeatedly expressed concern about the activities of officials of his High Commission. They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organisations. The activities of the two officials caught red-handed and expelled on 31 May 2020 was one example in that regard," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"While their officials indulged in actions that are not in conformity with their privileged status in the High Commission, Pakistan has in parallel engaged in a sustained campaign to intimidate the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad from carrying on their legitimate diplomatic functions," it added.

Delhi Riots : Pregnant Jamia Student safoora Zargar granted bail on humanitarian grounds | Oneindia

5 Indian High Commission officials return from Pakistan

"The recent abduction at gunpoint of two Indian officials and their severe ill treatment underlines the extent to which Pakistan has gone in that direction. These officials who have returned to India on 22 June 2020 have provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment that they experienced at the hands of Pakistani agencies," the statement further said.

"The behaviour of Pakistan and its officials is not in conformity with the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials. On the contrary, it is an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism," it said.