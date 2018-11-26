26/11: India slams Pakistan for showing ‘little sincerity’

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Indian government on Monday hit out at Pakistan, saying those responsible for the strike that left 166 people dead still roam free.

"Pakistan is showing little sincerity in bringing perpetrators to justice. The Planners of 26/11 still roam streets of Pakistan with impunity. The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed & launched from Pak territory. We once again call on Govt of Pakistan to give up double standards and expeditiously bring perpetrators of horrific attack to justice." the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We welcome statement issued today by United States calling on Pakistan to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against terrorists responsible for 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliates," the statement said.

"It's a matter of deep anguish that even after 10 yrs of this heinous terror attack, families of 166 victims from 15 countries still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing perpetrators to justice, it said.

Today marks the ten-year anniversary of the deadly attacks in Mumbai, where, on 26 November 2008, 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a recognised terror outfit, carried out a series of 12 shooting and bombing attacks across the city, which lasted for four days.

At least a 174 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the attacks.

India has since repeatedly urged Pakistan to bring the culprits to book, even sharing evidence of their involvement. Pakistan, however, continues to act at snail's pace.