    India's tally for UK strain of coronavirus touches 71

    New Delhi, Jan 05: As many as 71 people in India have been identified as carrying the UK variant of coronavirus strain in India so far. All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective state governments.

    Representational Image
    Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.

    The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the States for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs.

    Ready to roll out Covid vaccine within 10 days from authorisation date: Govt

    The new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

    The Government of India took cognizance of the reports of virus reported from theUKand put in place a proactive and preventive strategy to detect and contain the mutant variant, it said.

    This strategy includes temporary suspension of all flights coming from the UK with effect from the midnight of December 23 till January 7 and mandatory testing of all UK-returned air passengers through RT-PCR test.

    The samples of all returnees found positive in RT-PCR test will be genome sequenced by a consortium of 10 government labs i.e. INSACOG.

    Further, all the international passengers who have arrived in India between December 9 and 22, if symptomatic and tested positive for COVID-19 will be subjected to genome sequencing as part of the Centre's strategyto detect the mutated UK variant in them.

    Others will be followed up by the respective state and district surveillance officers and will be tested as per the ICMR guidelines (even if asymptomatic)between 5th and 10th day, according to the Union Health Ministry's guidance document on genomic sequencing.

    Further, epidemiological surveillance of the passengers, who have arrived in India since November 23 will be conducted in the community through active follow up. Besides, standard operating protocol for states and UTs to tackle the mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 was issued on December 22.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 18:08 [IST]
