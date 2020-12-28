India awaits answers as it preps for next round of talks with China

India’s strong response to China on flying in its nationals

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 28: After China stopped Indians from flying to their country, India has informally told airlines not to fly Chinese nationals.

Flights between India and China remain suspended, but Chinese nationals are eligible to travel as per the current norms for foreigners. They have been doing so by first flying to a third country with which India has a travel bubble and from there they fly to India.

Currently the tourist visas to India remain suspended, but foreigners are allowed to travel to India on work. A majority of the Chinese nationals flying to India have been coming form air bubble countries in Europe.

44% rural Indians willing to pay for COVID-19 vaccine; 51% consider coronavirus 'Chinese conspiracy'

The response by New Delhi comes at a time when the Indian seafarers are stranded in various Chinese pots. The Chinese are refusing to allow them on shore and also change crew. Beijing has refused to organise any relied.

In November, China had suspended the entry of foreign nationals holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits from countries including India due to the pandemic. "The Chinese embassy/consulates in India will not stamp the health declaration forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits," the Chinese embassy in India had said in a statement.

The statement also said that the entry into China with visas issued after November 3, 2020 is not affected... suspension is a temporary measurement that China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic. China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner.