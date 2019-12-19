  • search
    India's responsibility to keep reminding the world of the abiding relevance of Mahatma Gandhi: PM

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Dec 19: The world is eager to know Mahatma Gandhi and hence, it becomes the responsibility of India to keep reminding the world of the abiding relevance of the Mahatma and his vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

    He made the remarks at the second meeting of the National Committee of 'Gandhi@150' commemorations held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    The meeting was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, the only foreign premier to be a member of the panel, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani and some union ministers.

    Prime Minister Modi said that "the world today is eager to know Gandhi and is ready to accept him. Hence, it becomes India's responsibility to keep reminding the world of the abiding relevance of Mahatma and his vision", an official statement said.

    PM Modi thanked the Portuguese prime minister for taking out time through the year to be personally engaged with the commemorative activities both in India as well as in Portugal.

    He underlined that 'Gandhi@150' was not just a one-year programme.

    All citizens need to imbibe Gandhian thought and vision in their lives and take it ahead in the times to come, Modi said. He was of the view that while government commemorations of centenaries are held from time to time, the 'Gandhi@150' commemorations have become far more than an occasion.

    It has become a programme of the common man and a matter of pride for every Indian, Modi said.

    The prime minister reiterated his call to the people to "buy local".

    "This basic philosophy of Gandhi for upliftment has the potential to help India develop and progress. He (Modi) urged all citizens to live by this message till 2022, when the country celebrates 75 years of Independence and even thereafter as a way of life," the statement said.

    Modi meets Portuguese PM, discusses broader roadmap for strengthening bilateral relations

    PM Modi recalled how Gandhi believed that by discharging one's duties towards the nation, a human being automatically ensures that the fundamental rights of others are secured.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 21:49 [IST]
