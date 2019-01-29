India's rank improves in Global corruption index 2018, moves up by 3 places

India

New Delhi, Jan 29: Global corruption index for 2018 is out and India has improved its ranking by three positions. India, which was at the 81st place in 2017, has moved up to 78th place in 2018, said reports.

The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, placed India at the 78th place. In the 2016, India was in the 79th place among 176 countries. The index uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

India's score in the latest ranking marginally improved and it was 41 compared to 40 in 2017. In 2015, the score was 38.

Pakistan witnessed a slight improvement in the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index released by the Transparency International, scoring a point higher than in 2017 but remaining unchanged in the rankings. Pakistan scored 33 out of 100 in the index - one point better than its score of 32 in the previous year. Its ranking, however, remained at 117 out of 180 countries, unchanged from 2017.

As in previous years, New Zealand and Nordic countries were among the best in class with Denmark narrowly beating New Zealand to the top spot at 88 and 87 points respectively. Strife-torn Somalia was once again the worst performer, below Yemen, South Sudan and Syria which all scored in the low teens.