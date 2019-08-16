  • search
    India’s 'no first use' nuclear policy may change in future: Rajnath Singh

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hinted a major shift in policy of using nuclear weapons saying that India could be open to altering its long-stated No First Use policy.

    Rajnath Singh

    "It is our firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of 'No First Use'. India has strictly adhered to the 'No First Use' policy. What happens in future depends on the circumstances," Rajnath Singh told reporters in Pokhran.

    "India attaining the status of a responsible nuclear nation became a matter of national pride for every citizen of this country. The nation will remain indebted to the greatness of Atal Ji," he added in another tweet.

    Is India planning military action in Pakistan occupied Kashmir?

    In 2016, then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had made a similar statement and said that why does India need a "no first use policy" at all.

    Parrikar had courted controversy with his statement when he said, "Why should I bind myself? I should say I am a responsible nuclear power and I will not use it irresponsibly. This is my (personal) thinking."

    A No first use (NFU) refers to a pledge or a policy by a nuclear power not to use nuclear weapons as a means of warfare unless first attacked by an adversary using nuclear weapons.

