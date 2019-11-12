India’s new CDS by year end: Govt looking for larger pool of human resources say top sources

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 12: The coveted post of Chief of Defence Staff may not be restricted to the service chiefs. The government is also exploring the possibility of field commanders being eligible for this job.

Top sources in New Delhi tell OneIndia that the new CDS would be appointed by the end of this year. Currently the process to fix the tenure, rules, regulations among other formalities are underway.

There are also deliberations on regarding the tenure of the CDS. The source said that we will decide soon on whether the retirement age should be 63 or 64. The current Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, whose name has done the rounds for this post would retire on December 30 2019. He will turn 62 by March 16, 2020.

The source also added that the high powered committee headed by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval is framing the terms of reference. The officer added that the government would be looking for field commanders too. This way we can have a larger pool of human resources to chose from.

Chief of Defence Staff could have 5 star rank, with administrative and not operational control

The Doval led team is also discussion the tenure of the CDS. One of the key points of discussion is on the tenure and whether it should be one or two years. Under the current arrangement the chairman of the chief of staff committee usually has a tenure of 5 to 6 months.

The other point of discussion is whether the CDS should be a five or four star general. There has been some finality in this regard and the committee is of the view that the CDS should be of four star rank, the source also added.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address had announced the creation of the post of CDS. This post had been recommended by the Kargil Review Committee. This move is being considered as one of the biggest military reforms.