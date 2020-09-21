India’s multi-pronged approach to strengthen border protection

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: The Parliament was informed that the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen border protection.

Minister of State for Home, Nityananda Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha said that the government has adopted a multi pronged approach to strengthen border protection. This includes strengthening of the border infrastructure, multi tiered deployment of border guarding forces along the International Border/Line of Control, Rai also said.

It may be recalled that the Indian government has embarked upon a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen the border management along the international border with China.

India would launch schemes that would be aimed at improving the standard of living of the people in those areas where they can important stakeholders in border management.

Secretary of the border management wing of the home ministry Sanjeev Kumar had visited Ladakh to monitor the implementation of the border area development scheme.

MHA sources told OneIndia that there is a need to improve the roads and connectivity. It is a key component of this scheme. The ministry has started a massive exercise to improve the connectivity along the international border with China, the source also said.

The priority has been given to the development from zero to ten kilometres from the international border. Adequate funds are also being pumped in for this purpose. The source cited above also said that in addition to the infrastructure development a lot of stress is also being emphasised on bettering the standard of living of those people living along the border areas.

On the other hand, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has started working round the clock in a bid to complete work on the roads leading to Leh.

The BRO is also cleaning the patches which have seen landslides and have been blocked.

The developments come in the wake of a tense standoff with China.

ANI reported that the works will help facilitate the armed forces who have to move heavy machines and other weaponry required. Apart from BRO workers, labourers too have been hired to wok even on weekends and double shifts.

In the current situation, to help the Army and other forces to transport any heavy pieces of machinery, BRO has adopted the latest machine which you won't find in any other part of India. These machines are also reducing human risk and we are also dealing with explosives to cut mountains to build the roads," B Kishan, Executive Engineer Officer commanding, 81 Road Construction Company, BRO told ANI.

"With this new machine, our speed of making roads has increased 10 times. We can now build roads very easily and swiftly as the machine helps us fix explosives to break rocks," Kishan added.