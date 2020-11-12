YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's mood and Moody’s rating for the country has improved: Govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 12: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the global ratings agency, Moody's has reassessed India's growth numbers after looking at the rapid COVID-19 recovery in the country.

    Moodys

    Addressing a press conference, Sitaraman said, "I would like to announce a few new measures in the series of stimulus announcements we have been doing... there are quite a few indicators showing a distinct recovery in the economy."

    Increased digital payment to better assess country's GDP: Nirmala Sitharaman

    "Markets are on a record-high and India's foreign exchange reserves are at US $560 billion. India has made a strong comeback economically. The RBI has said that India will do better in the fourth quarter. So the mood in the country, as well as Moody's rating for India, has improved," said Minister of State for finance, Anurag Thakur, who addressed the press conference along with Sitharaman.

    On Thursday, Moody's raised the country's GDP forecast for the calendar year 2020 upwards to -8.9 per cent contraction from -9.6 per cent contraction forecast earlier.

    The report released by Moody's Investors Service attributed the reason behind better growth to the falling of coronavirus cases in the country.

    Explained: The new employment scheme announced by Nirmala Sitharaman

    According to Moody's, recovery has been patchy in India as its economy had the biggest contraction - 24% year-over-year in the second quarter - as a result of a long and strict nationwide lockdown.

    Although restrictions have eased only slowly and in phases, and localised restrictions in containment zones remain, the report said that, "The steady decline in new and active cases since September, if maintained, should enable further easing of restrictions. We, therefore, forecast a gradual improvement in economic activity over the coming quarters. However, slow credit intermediation will hamper the pace of recovery because of an already weakened financial sector."

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman union finance minister rbi

    Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 15:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X