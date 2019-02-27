India's MiG-21 shot down Pak's F-16, IAF pilot missing: MEA confirms

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 27: India shot down one Pakistani F-16 fighter and in the process lost one MiG-21 Bison, the pilot of which is missing, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday.

"One Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian Air Force. In this engagement we have lost one MiG 21. Pilot is lost in action. Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said at the media briefing.

He said that Pakistani fighter was seen going down by the ground staff in India and fell in Pakistani territory. MEA spokesperson said that the Pakistan has claimed to have missing IAF pilot in custody, adding, "We are still ascertaining facts."

Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor was also present at the media. The MEA spokesperson read out a prepared statement and did not take questions.

A day after Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the Line of Control (LOC) on Tuesday morning, Pakistan on Wednesday exhibited aggression along the LOC.

India had earlier today shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet that violated the Indian air space in retaliatory fire 3km within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector. Pakistan had claimed to have entered the Indian airspace and dropped bombs. Senior government officials said there were no reports of any casualty. A parachute was reportedly seen when the Pakistani jet went down but the fate of the pilot is unknown.