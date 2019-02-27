  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's MiG-21 shot down Pak's F-16, IAF pilot missing: MEA confirms

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: India shot down one Pakistani F-16 fighter and in the process lost one MiG-21 Bison, the pilot of which is missing, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday.

    Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar
    Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

    "One Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian Air Force. In this engagement we have lost one MiG 21. Pilot is lost in action. Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said at the media briefing.

    He said that Pakistani fighter was seen going down by the ground staff in India and fell in Pakistani territory. MEA spokesperson said that the Pakistan has claimed to have missing IAF pilot in custody, adding, "We are still ascertaining facts."

    [How Indian Air Force took Pakistan by surprise and effectively struck at Balakot]

    Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor was also present at the media. The MEA spokesperson read out a prepared statement and did not take questions.

    A day after Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the Line of Control (LOC) on Tuesday morning, Pakistan on Wednesday exhibited aggression along the LOC.

    India had earlier today shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet that violated the Indian air space in retaliatory fire 3km within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector. Pakistan had claimed to have entered the Indian airspace and dropped bombs. Senior government officials said there were no reports of any casualty. A parachute was reportedly seen when the Pakistani jet went down but the fate of the pilot is unknown.

    Read more about:

    iaf mea pakistan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue