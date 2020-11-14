In last week's Iranian missile attack on Iraq bases, 11 US troops wounded

India has successfully tested 11 missiles in 45 days amid face off with China

India’s latest missile: Capable of tracking 100 targets at a time, engaging 6

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSM) system that was test fired on Friday can strike an aerial target cruising at a height of 15 kilometres.

India's deadly quick reaction missile strikes target in seconds: watch the video|Oneindia News

It is launched from a mobile two vehicle system. While one carries the missile the other carries the radar that helps acquire the target. Since. It is mobile, it can stay on the move and evade counter attacks by the enemy. The radar can at a time track 100 targets and engage six targets.

The successful test-firing of the QRSAM, having a range of around 30 km, paves the way for its commercial production, they said.

India successfully test-fires Rudram Anti-Radiation Missile developed by DRDO

"The QRSAM system has achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on a Banshee pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitudes," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The test firing took place at 3:50 pm off the Odisha coast.

The officials said the missile is propelled by a single-stage solid propellant rocket motor and uses all indigenous subsystems.

"The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging targets with short halts. The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army," the ministry said.

India test-fires air launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO scientists on the successful test-firing of the missile.

In the last two months, India has test-fired a number of missiles including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and an anti-radiation missile named Rudram.