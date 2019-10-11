India's industrial production slips to 1.1% in August

New Delhi, Oct 11: Industrial production or factory output contracted by 1.1 per cent in August compared with an expansion of 4.3 per cent in July, according to data released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

"Fifteen out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown negative growth during the month of August 2019 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a press release.

The manufacturing sector, which contributes over 77 per cent to the IIP, showed a decline of 1.2 per cent in output during August 2019 as against a growth of 5.2 per cent in the same month of last year.

Electricity generation declined by 0.9 per cent as against an expansion of 7.6 per cent in the year ago month while the growth in the mining sector was flat at 0.1 per cent.

The overall IIP growth during April-August period was 2.4 per cent, down from 5.3 per cent in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.