YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's goodwill comes with no strings attached: CDS Bipin Rawat

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 17: Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said that India's goodwill comes with no strings attached and warned Nepal to be wary of China.

    Speaking at an event, CDS Rawat said that Nepal is free to act independently in international affairs but must be vigilant and learn from Sri Lanka and other nations which have also signed agreements with other countries in the region.

    Indias goodwill comes with no strings attached: CDS Bipin Rawat
    Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat

    The CDS's comment comes after three back-to-back high-level visits from New Delhi to Kathmandu in the last two months.

    'High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air’: CDS Bipin Rawat amid Ladakh standoff

    Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Kumar Goel had visited the Himalayan nation in the last two months.

    From Nepal, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is expected to embark on a trip to India this month.

    The great game between the dragon and the elephant for strategic influence in the Himalayas has escalated with both sides trying to woo the landlocked nation. India is also bolstering link not only with Nepal but also with Bhutan and Bangladesh under the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India Nepal (BBIN) initiative.

    Earlier, Nepal agreed to fast-track a rail connection from their capital Kathmandu to the Indian mainland. China is making a similar effort to link the Nepalese capital with Tibet.

    Recently, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa rejected reports that Sri Lanka was lured into a "debt trap" by China after Beijing financed the strategic southern port of Hambantota.

    More BIPIN RAWAT News

    Read more about:

    bipin rawat

    Story first published: Thursday, December 17, 2020, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X