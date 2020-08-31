India's GDP falls by -23.9 %; Sharpest contraction on record

New Delhi, Aug 31: India's gross domestic product or GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent in the April-June period, official data showed today.

The UK economy has seen the biggest slump in June quarter GDP among the top 20 global economies, with a 21.7 per cent annual contraction in growth - its deepest recession on record.

Many experts said the coronavirus pandemic could not have hit the country at a more vulnerable stage as India was already going through an economic slowdown.

Millions of Indians have lost their jobs and scores of small and medium-sized companies are struggling ever since the country went under a strict nationwide lockdown from March 25.