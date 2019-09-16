  • search
    India's first 'fart competition' in Gujarat after toilet theme cafe

    Ahmedabad, Sep 16: After introducing the first toilet theme cafe now Gujarat has come up with another bizarre idea of introducing India's first 'fart competition'.

    Representational image
    Sounds hilarious!

    The first 'fart competition' might raise a stink, quite literally, but a restaurant in Gujarat's Surat is going ahead with one on September 22, and 200 people have registered with an aim to come out smelling of roses with trophies in three categories.

    Organizer Yatin Sangoi said the registrations continue to remain open, and participants can fight for trophies for the "longest", "loudest" and "most musical" farts. "Each participant will have 60 seconds to showcase their talent before the judges, one of whom will be a doctor. Our quest is to find India's best 'fartists' in these three categories," he said.

    "While such events are held in different countries, this is for the first time such a contest is taking place in India. Registrations have come in from places like Kolkata, Delhi and Jaipur," he claimed.

    He said that there might be cash prizes along with the three trophies in case they managed to land a sponsor for the event. Sangoi has been joined by his friend Mul Sanghvi to organize the competition.

    Stinky-toxic fart halts debate in Kenyan assembly

    The seriousness with which the duo take the event can be seen from the fact that they have made a Facebook page and are doling out tips to participants on what to eat in order to give it their best shot.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 16:02 [IST]
