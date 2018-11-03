India’s first container vessel movement on inland waterways begins

New Delhi, Nov 3: For the first time in Independent India, container vessel movement has begun on the Ganga river. PepsiCo is moving 16 containers from Kolkata to Varanasi on vessel MV RN Tagore, over river Ganga. The development has been hailed as a huge potential for inland waterways.

The vessel was flagged off by Union Shipping Secretary Gopal Krishna along with Chairman of IWAI, Pravir Pandey, carrying the consignment in the presence of PepsiCo representatives.

According to reports, the vessel, called MV RN Tagore will take 9-10 days to reach Varanasi and will return with fertilizers from IFFCO's Phulpur plant near Allahabad.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, said, "Shipping and Water Resources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to receive the container vessel travelled for the first time on Inland waterways NW1 Ganga at Varanasi on 12th Nov at newly developed Multimodel Terminal and shall dedicate the terminal to the nation."