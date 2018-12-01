India's economy was fragile during UPA, now it is fastest growing economy: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, Dec 1: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj hit back at Congress leader P Chidambaram for his remarks on GDP growth rate released on Friday.

Responding to Chidambaram's comment, Swaraj said, "I'd like to remind Mr Chidambaram that in UPA's tenure IMF and World Bank listed Indian economy in the fragile 5, it was listed as one the economies that were on the decline. Today these two organizations themselves call India the fastest growing economy."

"India's average GDP growth during Congress' 10 years was 6.7%, in BJP's last 3 years it was 7.3% and this year, it is 7.6 per cent," she said.

Also, speaking on Rahul Gandhi's comment on PM Modi's understanding of Hindu religion, Sushma Swaraj said that Rahul Gandhi changed his image as elections come closer.

"Rahul Gandhi said PM doesn't know the meaning of being a Hindu. He said that because he and Congress are confused about his religion and caste. For years, the party presented him as secualr leader but near polls when they realised that Hindus are in majority,they created this image, " she said.