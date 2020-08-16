India's Covid tally jumps to 25,89,682 with single-day spike of 63,489 cases; death toll nears 50k

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 16: India on Sunday recorded 63,489 new cases and 944 deaths taking the tally to 25,89,682 cases including 49,980 deaths and over 18 lakh recoveries.

    Indias Covid tally jumps to 25,89,682 with single-day spike of 63,489 cases; death toll nears 50k

    The country's coronavirus count has risen to 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged/migrated and 49,980 deaths.

    According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,93,09,703 samples tested up to 15th August for COVID-19. Of these, 7,46,608 samples were tested on Saturday.

    Russia produces first batch of Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V’: Report

    Mizoram is currently the only state in India with less than 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus apart from Lakshadweep, which continues to be Coronavirus-free, with no cases having been detected on the islands so far.

    In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,526,192), and is followed by Russia (915,808), South Africa (583,653), Mexico (517,714), Peru (516,296), Colombia (445,111), Chile (383,902), Spain (342,813), Iran (341,070), the UK (319,208), Saudi Arabia (297,315), Argentina (289,100), Pakistan (288,047), Bangladesh (274,525), Italy (253,438), France (252,965), Turkey (248,117), Germany (224,488), Iraq (172,583), Philippines (157,918), Indonesia (137,468), Canada (123,788), Qatar (114,809), Kazakhstan (102,287) and Ecuador (100,688), the CSSE figures showed.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
