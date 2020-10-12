YouTube
    India's Covid tally crosses 71 lakh-mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases

    New Delhi, Oct 12: India on Monday, 12 October, reported 66,732 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 71,20,539. The death toll increased by 816 to 1,09,150.

    According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,61,853 active cases across the country, while 61,49,535 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

    The ICMR said that 9,94,851 samples had been tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested in the country up till 11 October to 8,78,72,093, ANI reported.

    Story first published: Monday, October 12, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
    X