India's COVID-19 vaccination drive likely to last beyond one year: Health ministry
New Delhi, Jan 12: The Central government on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 vaccination process in the country will take more than one year to complete.
During a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the inoculation effect takes 14 days to develop after the administration of the two dosages. Hence, it is imperative to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour.
The statement comes on a day when the first batch of the Covishield vaccine, that left from Serum Institute of India for Pune airport earlier on Tuesday morning, has arrived in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport.