India’s COVID-19 tally zooms past 8 lakh mark

    New Delhi, July 12: With a record single-day increase of 27,114 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past the eight-lakh mark on Saturday, just four days after crossing the seven-lakh post, according to health ministry data.

    This was the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 22,000.

    According to data updated at 8 am, the death toll climbed to 22,123 with 519 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours

    While the total coronavirus caseload surged to 8,20,916 on Saturday, there were 2,83,407 active cases and 5,15,385 recoveries. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

    "Thus, around 62.78 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said

    Of the 519 new deaths reported, 226 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 57 from Karnataka, 42 from Delhi,?27 from Uttar Pradesh and 26 from West Bengal

    Andhra Pradesh reported 15 fatalities, Gujarat 14, Telangana eight and Rajasthan six. Assam, and Jammu and Kashmir reported five deaths, followed by Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab with four deaths each from, Haryana and Puducherry three fatalities each while two persons have succumbed to the viral infection in Chhattisgarh.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 8:41 [IST]
