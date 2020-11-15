YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India’s COVID-19 tally now at 87,73,479

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 15: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 87.73 lakh with 44,684 new infections in a day, while 81,63,572 people have recuperated from the disease so far, bringing the national recovery rate to 93.04 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

    India’s COVID-19 tally now at 87,73,479

    The fresh cases pushed the number of novel coronavirus cases to 87,73,479. The death toll climbed to 1,29,188 with the pandemic claiming 520 more lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent.

    Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0: Govt grants Rs 900 crore for COVID-19 vaccine R&D

    There are 4,80,719 active COVID-19 cases in the country which comprises 5.48 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 13 with 9,29,491 samples being tested on Friday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, November 15, 2020, 8:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X