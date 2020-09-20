India's Covid-19 tally crosses 54 lakh-mark with spike of over 92,000 new cases

New Delhi, Sep 20: India's coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed today.

The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated and 86,752 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

A total of 1,113 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking mortalities to 86,752, which is a relatively low 1.6% of all cases.

Meanhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, "6,36,61,060 samples tested up to September 19 for Covid-19. Of these, 12,06,806 samples were tested yesterday."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting of the chief ministers of seven states next week to review the coronavirus situation.