India's COVID-19 tally crosses 4.25 lakh mark; Goa reports first death

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 22: With 14,821 new cases, the infections in India rose to over 4.25 lakh. Of the 4,25,282 cases, 1,74,387 are active infections, while 2,37,196 patients have been discharged. The toll stands at 13,699.

India took 64 days to cross the one lakh-mark from 100 cases, another fortnight to reach the grim milestone of two lakh cases and then in another 10 days, it went past the three-lakh mark. The country has been registering record single-day spikes for the past four days.

WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,37,196 patients cured so far, while there were 1,74,387 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated.

Meanwhile, Goa registered its first COVID-19 death this morning. An 85-year-old man from Morlem who had tested positive for the infection passed away at a hospital today. "I assure the citizens that we are taking all it takes to keep people safe. Team Goa is united," Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed Delhi COVID-19 situation, the third time in a week, with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after 3,000 more cases were detected in the national capital and 63 more patients have died in the last 24 hours.

Kanpur: 57 girls at children's shelter home test COVID-19 positive, 5 of them pregnant

The country has witnessed a surge of 2,19,926 infections from June 1 till 21 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.