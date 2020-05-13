India's COVID-19 cases rise to 74,281, death toll at 2,415

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 13: With India reporting 122 deaths and 3,525 cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus pandemic casualties rose to 2,415 on Wednesday while the total number of infections crossed the 74,000-mark to reach 74,281 including the 24,385 people who have been treated and discharged so far.

50 days since the initial lockdown was announced on March 24, lockdown 4.0 is expected to have more relaxations as the Prime Minister indicated in his televised address.

"The novel coronavirus is going to be with us for long time, but we can't let our lives revolve around it," he said. The details of a further lockdown will be announced before May 18.

We cannot lose the fight against coronavirus, says PM Modi to nation

Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce details of an economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 per cent of India's GDP in 2019-20, aimed towards achieving the mission of a self-reliant Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The economic package combined the government's recent announcements on supporting key sectors as also measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India. It will address problems faced by a wide range of sectors as difficulties of the migrant workers, the Prime Minister has said.

Globally, 291,942 people have died and 4,261,747 have been infected so far. As many as 1,493,414 people have been cured across the world. The United States has recorded maximum number of deaths and cases at 82,376 and 1,369,574 respectively.