India's COVID-19 cases cross 90 lakh with 1,32,162 deaths

    New Delhi, Nov 20: India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 90-lakh mark on Friday with 45,882 new cases, while the recoveries surged to 84.28 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.6 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

      Covid-19: India's tally soars past 90 Lakh with over 45 thousand cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

      Representational Image
      Representational Image

      The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,04,365 and the death toll climbed to 1,32,162 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 584 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

      The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.46 per cent.

      Coronavirus: India's daily recoveries more than fresh infections for over 1.5 months

      There are 4,43,794 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.92 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

      According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,95,91,786 samples have been tested up to November 20 with 10,83,397 samples being tested on Thursday.

      India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

      It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

      X