  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's A-SAT mission planned in a way that debris will decay soon: DRDO chief

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: Seeking to assuage concerns over the orbital debris created by India's A-SAT test, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy on Thursday again assured that the mission was planned in a way that the resulting fragments will decay in a few weeks and there was no threat to the ISS.

    Indias A-SAT mission planned in a way that debris will decay soon: DRDO chief

    Speaking at the Vivekananda International Foundation, a think-tank, Reddy said the location for the test was "well away" from the International Space Station (ISS). "The debris will decay in a few weeks. That's how the whole mission was planned," he said.

    Noting that the A-SAT test was an exemplary effort reflecting India's indigenous defence technology, the Defence and Research Development Organisation chief said more than 50 industries participated in the mission contributing 200 components to make the mission a success.

    India shot down one of its satellites in space on March 27 with a ground-launched anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile to demonstrate this complex capability, joining the elite club of countries — the US, Russia and China — which have such capabilities.

    The A-SAT test was successfully conducted with a new interceptor missile against a live orbiting satellite in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a hit-to-kill mode. This had raised concerns about the threat the debris will pose to global space assets, including the ISS. During his address on Thursday, Reddy emphasised that India has to become self-sufficient in areas like making bulletproof jackets to manufacturing composite materials. He said the DRDO is also focussing on small arms like carbines.

    "Not much has happened in the area of small arms. We have taken this up very seriously. Based on the RFP (Request for Proposal) floated by the armed forces, we have started developing some of them. Some have gone through trials," Reddy said.

    Elaborating on the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, he said it has been converted into a 'guided Pinaka' with an extended range. It is, he said, in the process of induction into the Army.

    PTI

    More DRDO News

    Read more about:

    drdo mission

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue