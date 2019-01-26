India's 70th Republic Day celebrated by Google Doodle

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 25: Today's Google Doodle celebrates the 70th Republic Day of India. Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day when India formally adopted the constitution and became an independent republic. The main celebration of Republic Day involves a parade in the national capital which starts from the iconic India Gate and carries on along the Rajpath.

The parade includes marching contingents, various tableaux and performances showcasing the different cultures of the country. This year's parade will feature tableaux from 14 states and union territories, and nine central ministries.

"Republic Day is one of only three national holidays celebrated all across India, the other two being Independence Day on August 15 and Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on October 2," wrote the search engine in its description of the important day. "

Reshidev RK, recreated the colorful celebrations and depicted the famous parade floats that decorate the city, each representing a different component of India's history: environment, architecture, textiles, wildlife, monuments, and farming. Observances last for four days, coming to a conclusion on January 29th with the Beating Retreat ceremony, featuring the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force," read the description.

Reshidev RK is a fine arts student from Kannur in Kerala who is inspired by geometry in traditional art forms, his signature style includes a lot of colours and patterns. In his free time he creates designer sneakers, trunk boxes, clay models and other interesting artifacts. As an artist he always strivex to be prolific and try different kinds of mediums. He is currently an Art Director at Wieden + Kennedy New Delhi.

Today, India will be celebrating its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, January 26, 2019. After August 15 (Independence Day), the 26th of January is considered the most important day or national holiday in India and rightfully so. Because the Republic Day marks the coming into force of India's own constitution and the nation becoming a 'Republic' in the true sense of the word.

India adopted the constitution on November 26, 1949, which came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the country's first Republic Day.