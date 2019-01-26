  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    India's 70th Republic Day celebrated by Google Doodle

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Today's Google Doodle celebrates the 70th Republic Day of India. Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day when India formally adopted the constitution and became an independent republic. The main celebration of Republic Day involves a parade in the national capital which starts from the iconic India Gate and carries on along the Rajpath.

    Indias 70th Republic Day celebrated by Google Doodle

    The parade includes marching contingents, various tableaux and performances showcasing the different cultures of the country. This year's parade will feature tableaux from 14 states and union territories, and nine central ministries.

    "Republic Day is one of only three national holidays celebrated all across India, the other two being Independence Day on August 15 and Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on October 2," wrote the search engine in its description of the important day. "

    Reshidev RK, recreated the colorful celebrations and depicted the famous parade floats that decorate the city, each representing a different component of India's history: environment, architecture, textiles, wildlife, monuments, and farming. Observances last for four days, coming to a conclusion on January 29th with the Beating Retreat ceremony, featuring the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force," read the description.

    Reshidev RK is a fine arts student from Kannur in Kerala who is inspired by geometry in traditional art forms, his signature style includes a lot of colours and patterns. In his free time he creates designer sneakers, trunk boxes, clay models and other interesting artifacts. As an artist he always strivex to be prolific and try different kinds of mediums. He is currently an Art Director at Wieden + Kennedy New Delhi.

    Today, India will be celebrating its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, January 26, 2019. After August 15 (Independence Day), the 26th of January is considered the most important day or national holiday in India and rightfully so. Because the Republic Day marks the coming into force of India's own constitution and the nation becoming a 'Republic' in the true sense of the word.

    India adopted the constitution on November 26, 1949, which came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the country's first Republic Day.

    Read more about:

    republic day google doodle

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 0:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue