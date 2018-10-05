India, Russia sign deal for five S-400 Triumf air defence missiles

S-400 Triumph air defence system

The S-400 Triumph air defence system integrates a multifunction radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and command and control centre.

With the signing of this deal, India is now at risk of sanctions from the US under the contentious CAATSA act. The US has threatened countries with sanction s if they deal with with Russia in defence matters.

PM Modi meets Russian President Putin

Modi and Putin earlier today met for the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit during which they deliberated on a host of bilateral, regional and global issues. The summit began at Hyderabad House here this morning.

"A relationship radiating warmth and affection! PM @narendramodi welcomed @KremlinRussia_E Vladimir Putin for the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit continuing the series of fruitful engagements this year!" Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a picture of the two leaders at Hyderabad House.

India-Russia bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House

Putin had a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister after his arrival here on Thursday evening. Modi had hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary. The Russian president, who leaves on Friday evening, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Putin's arrival on Thursday

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit to hold the annual bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The main focus of the visit is in fact the signing of the USD 5 billion worth deal to purchase S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems from Russia which will significantly bolster India's defence capabilities. (Image - ANI/Twitter)