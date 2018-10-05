India-Russia missile deal has some domestic connotation too in view of elections!

New Delhi, Oct 5: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Narendra Modi has seemingly inherited a pro-US foreign policy but the government is not only pro-active in terms of its foreign policy but also issues related to the national security. And in view of the elections in four states and 2019 Lok Sabha election round the corner, it can not take any lackadaisical approach towards the national security. India is under constant terror threat so it won't give any such signal that might give impression of a week government at the Centre.

So come what may, the government will go ahead with S-400 deal to address its domestic audience as well. Strategic experts say that foreign policy does not directly impact voting pattern of any country but it does impact if the matter related to security of the country is. There are already allegations and counter allegation in India continuing on the issue of Rafale jet in such a situation going even a step backward might prove to be a big harakiri on part of the government. So they are standing firm on the issue of S-400.

Moreover, there is an emotional bonding among Indians in the case of Russia as the issue remains in the back of the mind of people of India that how Russians have helped India when it was looking for help from all around the world. Even at the moment the help of Russians is required in the area of defence technology and in the area of intelligence inputs to crush global terrorist network.

Sources said that if the government is able to negotiate a nice deal with Russia in defence, internal security and intelligence sharing including hitting on the finances of the terrror network, it will definitely tom tom its achievement in the forthcoming elections. Anything against terrorism sells in India positively and negatively both ways.

Experts say that when Indians leaders were visiting other countries after India's independence, they were assured help in the area of agriculture and dairy farming and were asked what was the need to make steel and other industrial products since the influence of Britain was very much on the US and many other countries at that time. Only Russia came forward to help India which has a big role in the growth story of India. This always remains with Indians.

The world community was not ready to help India but 1955 was the defining moment for India when Khrushchev came to India and said that just call us we are at the other side of Himalaya. We will come to your help. So these emotional bonding do work.