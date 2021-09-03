YouTube
    India-Russia friendship has stood test of time: PM Modi at Eastern Economic Forum

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 03: India-Russia friendship has stood the test of time and the "robust" cooperation between the two countries was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), PM Modi said energy is another major pillar of the strategic partnership between the two countries and that India and Russia can together help bring stability to the global energy market.

    Noting that India has a talented and dedicated workforce while the Far East is rich in resources, the prime minister said there is tremendous scope for Indian talent to contribute to the development of the Russian Far East.

    He recalled his 2019 visit to the Russian city of Vladivostok to attend the forum and the then announcement of India's commitment to an "Act Far East policy".

    The policy is an important part of India's "special and privileged strategic partnership" with Russia, Modi said.

    Friday, September 3, 2021, 14:55 [IST]
    X