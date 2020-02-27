India rubbishes US panel’s statement on Delhi violence

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 27: India has rubbished the comments made by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, USCIRF on the Delhi violence.

India has said that the statements are factually incorrect and misleading. "We have seen comments made by United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), sections of media and a few individuals on recent incidents of violence in Delhi.

These are factually inaccurate and misleading, and appear to be aimed at politicising the issue, " the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The USCIRF had said that the Indian government should provide protection to people regardless of their faith. We urge the Indian government to make serious efforts to protect Muslims and others targeted by mob violence, it had also said.

NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 27th, 2020

Police are here for you, please don't assemble in groups...: OP Mishra during flag march in Delhi

"Our law enforcement agencies are working on the ground to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy. Senior representatives of the government have been involved in that process. Prime Minister has publically appealed for peace and brotherhood. We would urge that irresponsible comments are not made at this sensitive time," the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"The ongoing violence we are witnessing in Delhi and the reported attacks against Muslims, their homes and shops, and their houses of worship are greatly disturbing. One of the essential duties of any responsible government is to provide protection and physical security for its citizens, regardless of faith," USCIRF Chair Tony Perkins said in a statement.