India rising, yes, against you: Rahul tells PM Modi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that India was rising against him.

Reacting to the PM's speech at the event, Gandhi tweeted: "Modiji, those were some fancy power point slides. A quick word of advice: You're right about Rising India. One small issue - it's rising against you."

Further Rahul accused the ruling BJP of "using" the CBI to "harass" key opposition politicians and asked who will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "next target".

He accused the Modi government of "leaving no stone unturned" to file a series of cases against its political opponents, and said the direct consequence of these actions is that the credibility of institutions built with decades of hard work gets denigrated.

"The BJP Govt uses the CBI to target key opposition politicians to intimidate and harass them. "Now, a news report reveals how the CBI was pressured to file a case against @laluprasadrjd, ignoring the advice of its own legal team. Who will Modi ji target next?#VendettaPolitics," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Earlier today, PM Modi spoke at the Rising India Summit organised by the CNN-News18 TV network.

"Rising India is not about the economy, GDP and foreign investments, but about the rise of the self-respect of the 125 crore population of the entire nation," PTI quoted him as saying.

Modi pointed to the visits of several heads of state and government to India to further drive home the point.

"We are performing extremely well on all economic indicators as a country. India is now contributing nearly seven times the amount it contributed earlier to the world economy," he shared.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day