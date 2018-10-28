'India rich nation with poor population,' says Nitin Gadkari

Hyderabad, Oct 28: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said India is a "rich nation with a poor population" as those who ruled the country earlier benefitted their own families.

Gadkari, while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Hyderabad, said,"BJP is not one family's party. It is not a party which does politics on basis of caste, religion, language. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was our tallest leader, but BJP was never identified with his or LK Advani Ji's name... Today there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji. Leadership has kept changing, but this party has never run on any particular person's name. This party functions on the basis of thoughts and principles.''

Also Read | With elections in mind, BJYM to organise a three-day programme in Hyderabad

"Prime Minister gave birth to a Prime Minister, Chief Minister gave birth to a Chief Minister and so on... Democracy was close to being non-existent. We have changed this," he added.

Gadkari further stated said development of sectors like agriculture, industry, and services are key essentials for any nation to progress.