  • search

'India rich nation with poor population,' says Nitin Gadkari

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Oct 28: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said India is a "rich nation with a poor population" as those who ruled the country earlier benefitted their own families.

    India rich nation with poor population, says Nitin Gadkari
    'India rich nation with poor population,' says Nitin Gadkari.Image Courtesy: @nitin_gadkari

    Gadkari, while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Hyderabad, said,"BJP is not one family's party. It is not a party which does politics on basis of caste, religion, language. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was our tallest leader, but BJP was never identified with his or LK Advani Ji's name... Today there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji. Leadership has kept changing, but this party has never run on any particular person's name. This party functions on the basis of thoughts and principles.''

    Also Read | With elections in mind, BJYM to organise a three-day programme in Hyderabad

    "Prime Minister gave birth to a Prime Minister, Chief Minister gave birth to a Chief Minister and so on... Democracy was close to being non-existent. We have changed this," he added.

    Gadkari further stated said development of sectors like agriculture, industry, and services are key essentials for any nation to progress.

    Read more about:

    nitin gadkari bharatiya janata yuva morcha bjp hyderabad

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue