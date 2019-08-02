India responds to Pak on Kulbhushan Jadhav: No fear of reprisal on consular access

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: India has told Pakistan to provide unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

India has also said that the access should be given in an environment free from fear and intimidation and reprisal. Pakistan's response is now awaited. Sources said that this was conveyed to Pakistan in the light of the judgment of the International Court of Justice.

India has said that the consular offers shall be free to communicate with nationals of the sending state and have access to them. Nationals of the sending state shall have the same freedom with respect to communication with and access to consular officers of the sending state.

"If he so requests, the competent authorities of the receiving state shall, without delay inform the consular post of the sending state if, within its consular district, a national of that state is arrested or committed to prison or to custody pending trial is detained in any manner. Any communication addressed to the consular post by the person arrested, in prison, custody or detention shall also be forwarded by the said authorities without delay. The said authorities shall inform the person concerned without delay of his rights," Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on consular relations states.

Pakistan had said that it would allow Indian officials to meet Jadhav today at 3.30 pm. Pakistan laid down three condition. First the presence of a Pakistan official in the room where Indian officials would speak with Jadhav. Second, the room will have CCTVs. Third the room would have sound recording facilities.

Pakistan said that this is in line with the universal practise. However India is concerned that this would mean that Pakistan officials can listen in to all the conversation that takes place in the room.

India had raised concerns about the presence of a Pakistan official in the room. We will maintain communication through diplomatic channels. The modalities cannot be discussed in public and we will assess and evaluate the conditions laid down for the meeting in line with the ICJ ruling, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

The International Court of Justice had on July 17 directed Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav.