India responded firmly, in a non-escalatory manner against Chinese aggression along LAC

New Delhi, Jan 05: In its year end review of major developments, the Defence Ministry said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) escalated the situation in the sensitive Ladakh theatre by using unorthodox weapons and also amassed a large number of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The review published on January 1 said that the Indian Army assisted by the Indian Air Force mobilised troops, accretionary forces, artillery guns, tanks and ammunition at a swift pace to deal with the emerging situation.

It further said that roads, bridges and habitat were constructed at a quick pace to support the enhanced troop deployment. The ministry said that unilateral and provocative actions by the Chinese to change the status quo by force in more than area on the LAC were responded to in firm and non-escalatory way to ensure the sanctity of our claims in Eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Army stuck to protocols and agreements between the two countries even as the PLA took actions that were escalatory. On the Galwan Valley clash, the ministry said that the Chinese side suffered significant casualties.

The review said that the Indian troops in a precautionary deployment on August 28-29 pre-empted the Chinese expansionist designs and occupied heights along the souther bank of Pangong Tso.

The review said, 'braving inclement weather, own troops continue to be deployed on these heights. Advance winter stocking (AWS) and winter preparations for the enhanced strength has been completed and troops are well entrenched to counter any misadventure by Chinese forces.'

The Indian Army swiftly moved and occupied a series of key heights to prevent the PLA from grabbing Indian territory on the southern bank in a stealthy midnight move on August 29.

The review said that while the Indian Army was prepared for any eventuality, talks were in progress to resolve the issue in an amicable manner. Further the review said that the IAF's heavy lift planes altered the dynamics of force posturing in the Ladakh sector by mobilising a huge quantum of war-waging machinery along with battle ready troops in quick time frames.