  • search
Trending Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India reserves right to strike sources of terror: New Army Chief Naravane warns Pakistan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: General MM Naravane warned Pakistan to desist from sponsoring terrorism and we reserve the right to pre-emptively strike at sources of terror.

    In an interview to PTI, Naravane said India had "multiple options across (the) spectrum of conflict... to respond to any act of terror sponsored or abetted by Pakistan". General Naravane, who succeeded General Bipin Rawat, also said his focus would be on ensuring the Army maintained high standards of operational readiness to "face any threat at any time".

    India reserve right to strike sources of terror: New Army Chief Naravane warns Pakistan
    Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane

    "The Pakistan Army's proxy war design received setback due to elimination of terrorists and decimation of terror networks (by India)," said Naravane.

    Expert on counter terror and China, General Naravane will add great value to national security

    Asked how he will deal with Pakistan-backed terrorism, he said, "Multiple options across the spectrum of conflict are on the table to respond to any act of terror sponsored or abetted by Pakistan."

    On security challenges along the 3,500 km border with China, Gen Naravane said the focus has shifted from the western border to the northern border as part of re-balancing priorities.

    "We will continue to improve capability building along the Northern border so we are prepared when the need arises," he said.

    More MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE News

    Read more about:

    manoj mukund naravane army chief pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue