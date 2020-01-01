India reserves right to strike sources of terror: New Army Chief Naravane warns Pakistan

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 01: General MM Naravane warned Pakistan to desist from sponsoring terrorism and we reserve the right to pre-emptively strike at sources of terror.

In an interview to PTI, Naravane said India had "multiple options across (the) spectrum of conflict... to respond to any act of terror sponsored or abetted by Pakistan". General Naravane, who succeeded General Bipin Rawat, also said his focus would be on ensuring the Army maintained high standards of operational readiness to "face any threat at any time".

"The Pakistan Army's proxy war design received setback due to elimination of terrorists and decimation of terror networks (by India)," said Naravane.

Expert on counter terror and China, General Naravane will add great value to national security

Asked how he will deal with Pakistan-backed terrorism, he said, "Multiple options across the spectrum of conflict are on the table to respond to any act of terror sponsored or abetted by Pakistan."

On security challenges along the 3,500 km border with China, Gen Naravane said the focus has shifted from the western border to the northern border as part of re-balancing priorities.

"We will continue to improve capability building along the Northern border so we are prepared when the need arises," he said.