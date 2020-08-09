India reports single-day spike of 64,399 new coronavirus cases, total tally rises to 21,53,011

New Delhi, Aug 09: With 64,399 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total caseload in India has now risen to 21,53,011. Of these, 6,28,747 are active cases, while 14,80,885 patients have already been discharged, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

As many as 861 deaths were reported, taking the casualties to 43,379. For eleven straight days now, Covid-19 cases have in India have risen by over 50,000. Globally, over 19.5 million cases of coronavirus and 7.25 lakh deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out at a hotel, which is being served as a coronavirus facility, in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada in the early hours of Sunday.

According to unconfirmed reports, at least seven persons are feared dead and several others injured in the incident.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered an in-depth probe and directed authorities to take steps to ensure better medical services to the victims of the accident.