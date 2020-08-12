India reports single-day spike of 60,963 coronavirus cases, 834 deaths

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 12: India on Wednesday reported over 60,963 cases in a single day, taking the total case load registered so far above 23.29 lakh.

According to fresh data on the health ministry's website, India currently has 6,43,948 active cases as of Tuesday. The recoveries have surged to 16,39,600 pushing the recovery rate to 69.80 per cent.

India's coronavirus cases have jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days, an analysis of the Health Ministry data showed on Monday. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

Even though the recovery rate is improving and the country is reporting few deaths as compared to other worst-affected nations, the sharp rise of coronavirus cases - especially in rural areas - has become a concern for the country's health authorities.

Many states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are now witnessing a dramatic rise in cases, while cases are declining in initial hotspots like Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.