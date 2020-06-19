India reports highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases; Death toll over 12,500

New Delhi, June 19: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that India reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 deaths.

With this, it can be seen that the coronavirus disease been rapidly spreading across the country. The Centre has held review meetings to discuss the ways to check the spread of the disease.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Chief Ministers of various states over two days, while Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings on the situation in national capital Delhi which has seen spike in the COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra has continued to remain on the top spot with as many as 1,20,504 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 52,334 cases, Delhi with 49,979 cases, Gujarat 25,601 and Uttar Pradesh with 15,181 cases.

