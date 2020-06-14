  • search
    India reports highest single-day spike of 11,929 new cases

    New Delhi, June 14: India saw a record single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 3,20,922 on Sunday, while the death toll rose by 311 to 9,195, the Health Ministry said.

    There are 1,49,348 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 1,62,378 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
