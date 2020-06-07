India reports hghest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, June 07: India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.46 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 2,46,628 including 1,20,406 active cases 1,19,293 recovered and 6,929 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a total of 46,66,386 samples have been tested till now for coronavirus, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Out of this, 1,42,069 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

No survival benefits in COVID-19 cases after taking HCQ say scientists

On Saturday, Kerala had announced that it will begin antibody testing from 8 June even as the state witnessed a spike in cases.