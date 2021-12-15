India reports 6,984 new Covid-19 cases with 247 deaths; Omicron cases stands at 61

RT-PCR test pre-booking now mandatory for international passengers at these airports: How to book online

New Delhi, Dec 15: India reported 6,984 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 247 deaths, as per the data released by Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The country witnessed 8,168 patients recuperating from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 3,41,46,931.

The country's active case load currently stands at 87,562 and active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.25%. Whereas recovery rate is currently at 98.38%.

While the Daily positivity rate (0.59%) is less than 2% for the last 72 days, the Weekly Positivity Rate (0.67%) has remained less than 1% for the last 31 days.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 134.53 Crore (134,53,47,951) today. More than 62 lakh (62,17,862) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm on Tuesday.

While over 81 crore (81,91,71,870) people have received one jabs, over 52 crore (52,61,76,081) people have got both the jabs, says the data.

States with Highest Daily Cases

Kerala on Tuesday registered 3,377 new Covid-19 cases, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Tuesday. With 28 fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 43,344. As many as 4073 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 684 new Covid-19 cases with 24 deaths. With 686 patients recuperating from the illness, the total number of recoveries in the state since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 64,93,688. The active caseload stands at 6,481.

Tamil Nadu recorded 649 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Tuesday. In the 24-hour period, 695 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recovered patients to 26,92,451. The state recorded nine deaths taking the death toll to 36,633. The total number of cases in the state stands at 27,36,695 with 7,611 active cases.

Meanwhile, the cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron has reached 61 with the highest number of cases reported in Maharashtra (28 cases).

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:29 [IST]